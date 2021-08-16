Adult loaded into ambulance as emergency crews sent to Merriwether Elementary

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County dispatchers confirmed that emergency medical crews were sent to Merriwether Elementary on Monday morning.

It’s the first day of classes at the school in Edgefield County just west of North Augusta.

Dispatchers said they couldn’t disclose further information about the incident, which was reported between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.

At the scene, a man could be seen being loaded into an ambulance.

This was the scene at Merriwether Elementary on the morning of Aug. 16, 2021, as emergency medical crews responded. (WRDW)

