Advertisement

Adult loaded into ambulance as emergency crews sent to Merriwether Elementary

This was the scene at Merriwether Elementary on the morning of Aug. 16, 2021, as emergency...
This was the scene at Merriwether Elementary on the morning of Aug. 16, 2021, as emergency medical crews responded.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Edgefield County dispatchers confirmed that emergency medical crews were sent to Merriwether Elementary on Monday morning.

It’s the first day of classes at the school in Edgefield County just west of North Augusta.

Dispatchers said they couldn’t disclose further information about the incident, which was reported between 10:30 and 10:45 a.m.

At the scene, a man could be seen being loaded into an ambulance.

This was the scene at Merriwether Elementary on the morning of Aug. 16, 2021, as emergency...
This was the scene at Merriwether Elementary on the morning of Aug. 16, 2021, as emergency medical crews responded.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Bernard McKie Jr.
How deadly string of shootings unfolded over the weekend in CSRA
SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT
Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown
Nathaniel Johnson
Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
Suspect description released in Deans Bridge Road shooting

Latest News

Vaccination
How $100 vaccination incentive would work in Augusta
North Augusta Department of Public Safety responds to robbery call.
COVID updates: North Augusta Public Safety, hospitals grapple with outbreak
Mask
Allendale County schools require masks, at odds with state officials
This was the scene early Aug. 16, 2021, after nearly three dozen railcars derails in downtown...
Nearly 3 dozen cars of train derail in Washington County