Disney unveils new Halloween wheelchair costumes

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The...
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – Disney is unveiling new adaptive roleplay costumes and wheelchair covers for kids and adults.

The features allow Disney fans to transform into their favorite characters for Halloween, according to the company.

These costumes have stretch fabric that opens in the back and are wheelchair-friendly.

The 2021 costume assortment includes characters from: “Raya and the Last Dragon,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus.”

