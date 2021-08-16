Advertisement

D-backs’ Gilbert throws no-hitter in first career start

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting the Arizona Diamondbacks over the San Diego Padres 7-0 Saturday night with the record-tying eighth no-hitter in the majors this season.

The last to accomplish the feat in his first start was Bobo Holloman of the St. Louis Browns on May 6, 1953. Bumpus Jones also did it in his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 15, 1892, and Theodore Breitenstein threw one in his first start for the Browns on Oct. 4, 1891. The eight no-hitters matched the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was allowed.

