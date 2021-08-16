COVID updates: North Augusta Public Safety, hospitals grapple with outbreak

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the delta variant of coronavirus continues to send COVID patients to local hospitals, some officers with the North Augusta Department of Public Safety tested positive for coronavirus recently, according to authorities.

According to agency spokesman Lt. Tim Thornton, some of the officers received medical treatment while others had more of a mild case.

Thornton said the source of the infections is unknown.

“Our officers could be exposed to COVID in a number of places, both on and off duty,” he told News 12.

According to Thornton, the fact the officers are constantly going out on calls and having contact with the public makes it hard to determine the source.

Some North Augusta officers have recently participated in joint training with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, but there’s no evidence to support that officers in the training were exposed to COVID exclusively during the training, Thornton told News 12.

We also don’t know whether Aiken Department of Public Safety personnel tested positive before or after the training.

“It is the practice of the City of Aiken Human Resources Department not to comment on the medical status of any City of Aiken employee,” Aiken Lt. Jennifer Hayes told News 12.

She confirmed that Aiken and North Augusta personnel over the past several weeks have been participating in a joint in-house fire academy training program.

“The conclusion of that training has been postponed,” she said. “No interruption of services to the public is anticipated as a result of this postponement.”

She concluded: “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all of those who are suffering from the effects of COVID-19.”

Hospital updates

Since the highly contagious delta variant began pushing up COVID inpatient counts at local hospitals, University Hospital statistics have been a barometer for the severity of the pandemic locally.

As of Monday morning, the hospital had 110 COVID inpatients, according to spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester. That’s up from 100 on Friday.

During the past 72 hours, the hospital has discharged 30 COVID inpatients and admitted 40, more than offsetting the discharges.

Of the current 100 inpatients, six have been vaccinated, Sylvester said. Of the five inpatients on a ventilator and 10 in intensive care, none have been vaccinated, she said.

Meanwhile, Doctors Hospital has 60 COVID inpatients, up six from Friday and Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center has 60, up one from Friday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.