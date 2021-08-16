Advertisement

Augusta sees a steeper drop in gas prices than rest of Peach State

Gas pump
Gas pump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia gas prices have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.91 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia.

Augusta drivers saw a steeper decline, with prices dropping a full 2 cents to $2.86 a gallon. In Macon, prices are $2.85 a gallon, down 1.6 cents, and in Atlanta, gas cost $2.94 a gallon, down 2.4 cents.

Gas prices in Georgia are 1.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 96.8 cents higher than a year ago.

“Georgia pump prices remain steady across the state,” said Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Although Georgia gas price average remains under $3 per gallon, for the most part, AAA expects the national average to remain above that price point.”

In South Carolina, GasBuddy found state gas prices have fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week and are averaging $2.86 per gallon Monday. Across the Palmetto State, gas prices on average are 1.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but 96.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen half a cent per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.17 a gallon Monday. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands $1.01 a gallon higher than a year ago.

“As the number of COVID cases continues to surge globally, oil prices continue to be under pressure due to some countries instituting travel and movement limitations. This limits oil demand, which has led to the increase in gas prices slowing, and many states seeing slight drops compared to prices a week ago,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

