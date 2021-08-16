American Red Cross talks critical need for blood donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Red Cross says it has a critical need for blood donors. Between widespread wildfires, and an active hurricane season, we could see weather affect the blood supply. We’re taking a closer look at the shortage and the people who benefit from your donations.

There’s a critical need for blood all across the country.

“We’ve seen lots of wildfires on the west coast, we see tropical storms, possible hurricanes starting around the country, so when disasters happen blood drives get canceled, but the need for blood is still there,” said Susan Everitt, executive director, American Red Cross of East Central Georgia.

Everitt says COVID concerns, summer travel and even the inability to hold blood drives at schools over the summer have dramatically cut down the number of donors they see. She says the blood they do receive supports local hospitals first.

“If there is anything that’s leftover we’re going to send it to the area of greatest need. That could be a major car accident in Atlanta, or it could be that the wildfires out in California there’s a lot of people who are needing surgery,” she said.

As a donor, you never know who you could be helping. 10-year-old Lucas sellers was diagnosed with cancer three years ago at the Children’s Hospital of Georgia.

“Shocked, in denial, never thought like how could my kid get cancer,” said Danielle Sellers.

Sellers says her son had about six blood transfusions throughout his chemo treatment.

“He needed it, and if someone had not donated it, then who would’ve known what would’ve happened,” she said.

She says she notices a difference in her son who is now getting ready to play baseball, something he could not do during treatment.

“He is funny and smart and one of the greatest kids ever. He’s growing into his own and is happy and not so sick anymore,” she said.

Sellers says blood was always available when Lucas needed it and she hopes it stays that way for others.

“If we didn’t have the opportunity or if it wasn’t available for him I do not know what I would do. It’s very important and if anyone is available to donate please do,” she said.

American Red Cross is holding a blood drive tomorrow at Sacred Heart Cultural Center from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you can’t make that you can head to American Red Cross to see upcoming drives. All blood types are needed.

