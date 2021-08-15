How deadly string of shootings unfolded this weekend in CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a violent weekend across the CSRA, with two related shootings killing a teenager and injuring two people, leaving authorities looking for links between those shootings and a third one that injured a driver.

The fatal shooting killed 14-year-old Nathaniel Johnson at his home in Graniteville just three hours after authorities say the same suspect shot an employee at a Family Dollar store in Wrens . And just before the Wrens shooting, a driver was shot on Deans Bridge Road , which leads from Augusta to Wrens.

Larry Bernard McKie Jr., 30, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Johnson, who’s being remembered as “a smart, obedient person” who always had a smile on his face and was fun to be around .

Johnson was a rising ninth-grader who was going to be attending Midland Valley High School and a former student at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, according to the Aiken County Public School District.

“It just tore me up,” said James Cosnahan, a neighbor of Johnson.

“It’s just not right, it’s just not right for a 14-year-old boy to lose his life,” said Cosnahan.

The Aiken County school district issued a statement saying educators were “extremely heavyhearted and heartbroken as a school district family” over the “contemptible act of gun violence in our Aiken County community.”

The district continued: “We send all of our thoughts and prayers to Nathaniel’s family and friends.”

How it all unfolded

The string of shootings began around 8:06 a.m. Saturday, when a female was driving north around the 5100 block of Deans Bridge Road.

Someone in an unknown vehicle pulled up next to her and shot her. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Next, at about 8:55 a.m., an individual entered the Family Dollar at 505 N. Main St. in Wrens, produced a handgun from his pocket, and fired multiple shots at the store clerk, striking them at least once, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

When officers got there, the victim, 37-year-old Cynthia Whiting, was alert and talking. She was transported to an Augusta-area medical facility for treatment. The GBI says Whiting is an employee of the store, but they don’t believe this was a robbery or the suspect knew the woman.

The suspect, identified as McKie, then exited the store and entered a black, four-door 2018-2019 Hyundai Sonata and left, traveling south on U.S. 1, according to authorities.

Later Saturday morning, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:51 a.m., they received a 911 call saying that one man was shot in is arm and leg, and another person, Johnson, was shot to death.

wrens shooting (wrdw)

They say when deputies arrived, they found people inside the house restraining McKie. The injured man was taken to the hospital, and McKie was booked into Aiken County Detention Center.

Larry McKie Jr. (WRDW)

Wrens Police Department Chief Kitchens says his office is working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to determine whether the Wrens and Graniteville shootings were connected to the one on Deans Bridge Road . They have yet to determine whether the suspects have matching descriptions.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.