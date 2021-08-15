Advertisement

What to expect as school year starts in Aiken County, elsewhere

By William Rioux
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County students return to class Monday along with kids from several other local counties in South Carolina.

Kids return Monday in Aiken, Barnwell, Bamberg and Edgefield counties, then Saluda County schools start Thursday.

This is the last round of local kids returning to class, with Georgia kids and some South Carolina students already back — although Burke, Taliaferro and Glascock counties have gone to virtual learning for now because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

In Aiken County, district officials say they’ve learned from last year how to navigate the school year with some added safety measures to make sure your kids are safe.

MORE | S.C. teacher group calls for mask mandates in schools

For the Murphy family, Monday couldn’t come soon enough.

“They are super excited. Over the moon. Do I dare say more excited than their parents,” said Ashley Murphy, Aiken County parent.

Last year, they were forced into virtual learning because of COVID cases in their schools.

“It was a new world to navigate for all of us. All of us working parents became stay-at-home parents and school teachers,” said Murphy.

It was a struggle with the ever-changing school schedules.

“We tried to keep the joy in everything we did,” she said.

Aiken County education officials say the way to keep schools open and safe is still the same message.

“I can’t think of anything more important than to encourage people to wear those masks when they’re in public, especially inside and in closed spaces, and to be vaccinated,” said King Laurence, superintendent.

We asked what the biggest thing they learned from last year was. They say contact tracing and quarantining. Now the district plans to keep students in small groups to avoid mass quarantining which usually shuts down schools.

MORE | Burke County mother speaks out after child comes home from school with COVID-19

“I think that’s going to be key to making sure we keep as many kids in school as possible every day,” said Laurence.

For sporting events, stadiums can be at 70 percent capacity. Social distancing and mask-wearing is encouraged but not required. And parents are happy to have their normal routines back.

“I’m super excited. I’m grateful that schools are back in session. I understand that there’s legitimate concerns about the spreading of this disease but I’m a firm believer that we need to take care of ourselves. Our children deserve their childhoods,” said Murphy.

We asked about vaccination rates in teachers and they say that only half of their teachers in the county responded to the survey. Now of that half around 70 percent of them said they have been vaccinated. That’s about 1,500 teachers.

MORE: | DHEC recommends masks for students in S.C. schools

