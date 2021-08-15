Advertisement

US booster shot decision expected within 2 weeks

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) – The director of the National Institutes of Health said the U.S. could decide in the next couple of weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

Dr. Francis Collins told “Fox News Sunday” that federal health officials are looking at the U.S. numbers “almost daily” but no decision has been made because cases so far still indicate that vaccinated people remain highly protected from COVID-19, including the delta variant.

He acknowledged, though, that there is concern that the effectiveness of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson regimen may wane “over months.”

If so, Collins said that may necessitate a booster “maybe beginning first with health care providers, as well as people in nursing homes, and then gradually moving forward” with others, such as the elderly.

Collins said because the delta variant only started hitting hard in July, the “next couple of weeks” of case data will help the U.S. make a decision.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
Police lights.
Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Police release picture of Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect
Nathaniel Johnson
14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect identified as man arrested in Aiken County shooting that killed a 14-year-old

Latest News

Larry Bernard McKie Jr.
How deadly string of shootings unfolded this weekend in CSRA
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies over the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15,...
US Embassy in Kabul tells Americans to shelter in place
People gather outside the Petit Pas Hotel, destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti,...
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
Suspect description released in Deans Bridge Road shooting