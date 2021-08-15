Advertisement

Spurrier uses memorabilia to create one-of-a-kind restaurant

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Steve Spurrier's resignation at USC
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Steve Spurrier's resignation at USC
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Retired Florida coach Steve Spurrier has opened a restaurant in Gainesville.

It’s called Spurrier’s Gridiron Grille. The “polished casual” eatery doubles as Spurrier’s personal museum. There are hundreds of pieces of memorabilia on display, from trophies to cleats and helmets. The rooftop bar is called Visors and there are some 250 actual visors on display. The menu includes the Ike Hillard Catch of the Day and the Tomahawk Porkchop.

Spurrier stepped away from the sport as the winningest coach in the history of the Gators, as well as the University of South Carolina.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
2 elderly women die when car plunges into Augusta pond
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Police release picture of Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect
Police lights.
Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road
generic photos
COVID-struck Burke County closing schools, like 2 other local districts

Latest News

Mays has 26 points, Hawks finish strong to beat Heat 94-90
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies signals safe as umpires review a play at home plate in which...
Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2
Russell Henley hits a shot on the 14th hole during the first round at the 2021 U.S. Open at...
Henley shoots 69 to lead by 3 after third round at Wyndham
South Carolina's starting quarterback smiles ahead of the first day of fall camp when meeting...
Beamer: QB Doty could miss opener with sprained foot
RAW: Will Muschamp visits The Lowcountry
Muschamp fills special teams void on Smart’s Georgia staff