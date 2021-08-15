Advertisement

Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting

By Will Volk
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy is dead, and three people are injured after a series of shootings across the CSRA on Saturday morning.

Officials have confirmed that two of those incidents are connected. They’re working to learn whether the third shooting is related too.

“It just tore me up,” said James Cosnahan, a neighbor of 14-year-old Nathaniel Johnson, who died in an Aiken County shooting on Saturday morning.

“It’s just not right, it’s just not right for a 14-year-old boy to lose his life,” said Cosnahan.

Nathaniel was just getting ready to start his freshman year at Midland Valley High School. Cosnahan remembers him as a fun person.

“Anytime you see him he had a smile on his face,” said Cosnahan. “He was just a smart, obedient person, he was fun to be around.”

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Larry Bernard McKie, Jr. They say when deputies arrived at Nathaniel’s house, they found him shot to death, and another man shot in the arm and leg who has been taken to the hospital.

Earlier in the morning, a Family Dollar employee was shot in Wrens. That employee, Cynthia Whiting is alive, but she’s been taken to the hospital.

Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens say McKie is also the suspect in this shooting. Investigators are still trying to find a motive, but for Cosnahan, it’s hard to understand.

“Knowing he’s not gonna be around anymore, it just tears you up,” said Cosnahan.

Multiple agencies are investigating this series of shootings. We reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for the incident report for the shooting. We’re still waiting on that information.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
Police lights.
Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Police release picture of Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect
Police Tape Line
14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect identified as man arrested in Aiken County shooting that killed a 14-year-old

Latest News

Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting
Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect identified as man arrested in Aiken County shooting that killed a 14-year-old
Police Tape Line
14-year-old dead, another injured in Aiken County shooting
Police lights.
Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road