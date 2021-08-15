Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 14-year-old boy is dead, and three people are injured after a series of shootings across the CSRA on Saturday morning.

Officials have confirmed that two of those incidents are connected. They’re working to learn whether the third shooting is related too.

“It just tore me up,” said James Cosnahan, a neighbor of 14-year-old Nathaniel Johnson, who died in an Aiken County shooting on Saturday morning.

“It’s just not right, it’s just not right for a 14-year-old boy to lose his life,” said Cosnahan.

Nathaniel was just getting ready to start his freshman year at Midland Valley High School. Cosnahan remembers him as a fun person.

“Anytime you see him he had a smile on his face,” said Cosnahan. “He was just a smart, obedient person, he was fun to be around.”

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested 30-year-old Larry Bernard McKie, Jr. They say when deputies arrived at Nathaniel’s house, they found him shot to death, and another man shot in the arm and leg who has been taken to the hospital.

Earlier in the morning, a Family Dollar employee was shot in Wrens. That employee, Cynthia Whiting is alive, but she’s been taken to the hospital.

Wrens Police Chief Jamey Kitchens say McKie is also the suspect in this shooting. Investigators are still trying to find a motive, but for Cosnahan, it’s hard to understand.

“Knowing he’s not gonna be around anymore, it just tears you up,” said Cosnahan.

Multiple agencies are investigating this series of shootings. We reached out to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office for the incident report for the shooting. We’re still waiting on that information.

