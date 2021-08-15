Advertisement

Muschamp fills special teams void on Smart’s Georgia staff

RAW: Will Muschamp visits The Lowcountry
RAW: Will Muschamp visits The Lowcountry
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Former South Carolina coach Will Muschamp is leading what Georgia coach Kirby Smart calls a “total team effort” to coach the Bulldogs’ special teams as Scott Cochran is away from the team for health reasons.

Cochran, Alabama’s former strength and conditioning coach, was hired by Smart to the on-field position before last season. Smart says other assistants, including tight ends coach Todd Hartley, always contributed on special teams. Georgia announced last week Cochran is away “to prioritize his mental health and well-being.”

Muschamp joined Georgia’s staff as a defensive analyst before moving on field to help fill the void left by Cochran’s absence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
2 elderly women die when car plunges into Augusta pond
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Police release picture of Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect
Police lights.
Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road
generic photos
COVID-struck Burke County closing schools, like 2 other local districts

Latest News

Mays has 26 points, Hawks finish strong to beat Heat 94-90
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies signals safe as umpires review a play at home plate in which...
Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2
Russell Henley hits a shot on the 14th hole during the first round at the 2021 U.S. Open at...
Henley shoots 69 to lead by 3 after third round at Wyndham
South Carolina's starting quarterback smiles ahead of the first day of fall camp when meeting...
Beamer: QB Doty could miss opener with sprained foot