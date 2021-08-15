Advertisement

Mays has 26 points, Hawks finish strong to beat Heat 94-90

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Skylar Mays had 26 points and nine assists and the Atlanta Hawks closed with a 13-2 run for a 94-90 win over the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League.

Jalen Johnson, the Hawks’ first-round pick, had 25 points with seven rebounds. With Sharife Cooper, the Hawks’ second-round pick, held out for health and safety protocols, Mays took over the point guard position. Cooper, who was on the Atlanta bench, is expected to be available in the Hawks’ final Summer League game Monday.

Max Strus led Miami with 24 points, making six 3-pointers.

