Local convict charged in slaying at Milledgeville state prison

Brandon Hill
Brandon Hill(WRDW)
By Staff and wire repoirts
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. - A 27-year-old prisoner convicted in Richmond County has been charged with stabbing another inmate to death at a Georgia prison.

Brandon Hill is charged with murder, malice murder and felony assault in the Wednesday death of 21-year-old Jamari Charell McClinton.

CRIME | How deadly string of shootings unfolded this weekend in CSRA

McClinton was stabbed with a makeshift knife at Baldwin State Prison near Milledgeville. Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple says McClinton died before he could be taken to a hospital.

Hill was taken to the Baldwin County jail and charged several hours later by Georgia Department of Corrections investigators.

He was returned to state prison system custody after being fingerprinted and photographed.

The Wednesday murder is the second at Baldwin State Prison this year.

According to Georgia Department of Corrections records, Hill was serving time in the prison on convictions out of Richmond County, including 15 years for burglary, 10 years for multiple counts of theft by receiving stolen property and 15 years for multiple counts of robbery. It was unclear whether the sentences were concurrent or consecutive, but department records indicated he could have been released this coming October.

