Advertisement

Henley shoots 69 to lead by 3 after third round at Wyndham

Russell Henley hits a shot on the 14th hole during the first round at the 2021 U.S. Open at...
Russell Henley hits a shot on the 14th hole during the first round at the 2021 U.S. Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, Calif. on Thursday, June 17, 2021. (Kohjiro Kinno/USGA)(Kohjiro Kinno | USGA Museum)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Russell Henley shot a 1-under 69 to take a three-stroke lead after three rounds of the Wyndham Championship on Saturday and move a step closer to his first PGA Tour in four years.

Henley had tied for lowest 36-hole score on tour this season. He couldn’t keep up that pace, but finished at 15 under and three in front Tyler McCumber, who shot a 66. A group of six at 11 under included Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini, who shot a 69. Others five strokes behind included Kevin Kisner, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Scott Piercy and Roger Sloan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
2 elderly women die when car plunges into Augusta pond
Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar
Police release picture of Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect
Police lights.
Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road
generic photos
COVID-struck Burke County closing schools, like 2 other local districts

Latest News

Mays has 26 points, Hawks finish strong to beat Heat 94-90
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies signals safe as umpires review a play at home plate in which...
Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2
South Carolina's starting quarterback smiles ahead of the first day of fall camp when meeting...
Beamer: QB Doty could miss opener with sprained foot
RAW: Will Muschamp visits The Lowcountry
Muschamp fills special teams void on Smart’s Georgia staff