Advertisement

Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s not very often that you see someone turn 102. But it’s even more uncommon to see that 102-year-old full of energy.

Lucille Wright turned 102 on Saturday. Her family and friends threw her an outdoor party to celebrate her birthday.

At the event, Wright showed off her fitness and demonstrated her exercises. In addition to exercising, she is known to help her neighbor do chores around the house.

When asked what she was most excited for on her birthday, she said, “For the family. For the family coming out and everything. I enjoyed all that family and friends.”

Wright says with hard work anyone can live to be 102.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT
Aiken County crash kills 35-year old driver from Grovetown
Larry Bernard McKie Jr.
How deadly string of shootings unfolded over the weekend in CSRA
Nathaniel Johnson
Neighbor remembers 14-year-old who died in Aiken County shooting
A view of Augusta from across the Savannah River.
Augusta loses ranking as Georgia’s 2nd-biggest city
Suspect description released in Deans Bridge Road shooting

Latest News

Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw, superintendent of Richmond County School System
One on One with Richard Rogers │ Richmond County superintendent talks school year
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Happy Birthday! Savannah woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Woman takes fashion store on the move in Augusta
‘Fashion is like a freedom of speech’: Woman takes boutique-on-wheels around Augusta
Damauryn Daniels
4-year-old with immunodeficiency named honorary Waynesboro police officer