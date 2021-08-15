FIRST ALERT ISSUED Tuesday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was mild & muggy once again across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s and dew points in the low 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development along with a few passing showers. Isolated showers will remain possible prior to lunchtime.

Our greatest chance at seeing rain today will be in the afternoon as a weak frontal boundary moves into the region. Highs will be a cooler for your Sunday in the upper 80s to near 90.

As Fred nears the coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico, the flow out of our southeast will increase atmospheric moisture across the CSRA creating the chance for additional storms Sunday night into Monday morning. This southeasterly flow will remain in place and increase our storm chances Monday into Tuesday as well while Fred passes to our west. Thanks to the cloud cover provided by Fred, morning lows will stay in the low to mid 70s through the next couple of mornings. High temperatures will also stay in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances will remain elevated each day this week with the highest chance at the beginning of the work week. (WRDW)

Fred will brings heavy rainfall to portions of the southeast with the highest totals west of the CSRA. Locally we can expect 1-2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday morning. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible. The heaviest rain looks to move in Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday.

Total Rainfall through Wednesday (WRDW)

Some thunderstorms could produce locally higher amounts so the Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a level 1 Marginal risk for flash flooding today and tomorrow.

We also have a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Monday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

A FIRST ALERT has also been issued for Tuesday in anticipation of minor flooding issues from heavy rainfall triggered by Fred. Grounds will likely be saturated from heavy rainfall expected Monday, so more heavy rain on Tuesday will only increase our flash flood risk. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of the CSRA under a slight risk for flash flooding Tuesday.

First Alert issued for minor flooding issues Tuesday. (WRDW)

Slight risk for flash flooding across most of the CSRA Tuesday. (WRDW)

Fred isn’t the only system we’re keeping an eye on, Tropical Storm Grace will likely take a similar path as Fred. It’s expected to impact the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico, and then set its sights on Hispaniola and eventually Cuba. A lot can change with the forecast track for this system so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Grace is expected to take a similar path in comparison to Fred. We will watch this system very closely throughout this week. (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.