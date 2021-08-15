FIRST ALERT ISSUED Tuesday | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some locations saw some decent thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures made it into the upper 80s to near 90°. A few more scattered storms will be possible this evening and temperatures will fall to the low to mid 70s by tomorrow morning.

As Fred nears the coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico, the flow out of our southeast will increase atmospheric moisture across the CSRA creating the chance for additional storms tonight into Monday morning. This southeasterly flow will remain in place and increase our storm chances Monday into Tuesday while Fred passes to our west. Thanks to the cloud cover provided by Fred, morning lows will stay in the low to mid 70s through the next couple of mornings. High temperatures will also stay in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday.

Fred will bring heavy rainfall to portions of the southeast with the highest totals west of the CSRA. Locally we can expect 1-2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday morning. Locally higher rainfall totals will be possible. The heaviest rain looks to move in Monday night lasting through the day on Tuesday.

Some thunderstorms could produce locally higher amounts so the Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a level 1 Marginal risk for flash flooding today and tomorrow.

We also have a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Monday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

A FIRST ALERT has also been issued for Tuesday in anticipation of minor flooding issues from heavy rainfall triggered by Fred.

First Alert issued for minor flooding issues Tuesday. (WRDW)

Grounds will likely be saturated from heavy rainfall expected Monday, so more heavy rain on Tuesday will only increase our flash flood risk. The Weather Prediction Center has placed most of the CSRA under a slight risk for flash flooding Tuesday.

Slight risk for flash flooding across most of the CSRA Tuesday. (WRDW)

Fred isn’t the only system we’re keeping an eye on, Tropical Depression Grace will likely take a similar path as Fred. It’s expected to impact the Hispaniola and eventually Cuba. It’s currently forecasted to restrengthen back into a tropical storm once it moves into the warmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A lot can change with the forecast track for this system so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

Grace's latest track from the NHC (WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.