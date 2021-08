AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County dispatch confirms they are working an accident on Silver Bluff Road and Anderson Pond Road in Aiken County.

Dispatch confirms a vehicle hit a tree and there is a rollover and confirmed injuries. The call came in at around 5 p.m.

SILVER BLUFF ROAD ACCIDENT (wrdw)

We have a News 12 crew on the way. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.