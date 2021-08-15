Suspect description released for Deans Bridge Road shooting

BLYTHE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sherriff’s Office confirms the suspect in the shooting on Deans Bridge Road was a black male driving a black car.

RCSO has not yet confirmed if the shooting is related to the other two shootings in the CSRA yesterday, though the suspect in those shootings was also described as a black male driving a black car.

Larry Bernard McKie Jr. was arrested yesterday after the GBI says he shot a Family Dollar employee in Wrens, and later went on to Aiken County where he allegedly killed a 14-year-old and injured another person.

Larry Bernard McKie Jr. (WRDW)

Though the sheriff’s office is not yet able to confirm if McKie is the same person who shot the woman on Deans Bridge Road, they say they will likely release whether or not that is the case by the end of tomorrow.

If you have information about the shooting on Deans Bridge Road, you can call the sheriff’s office at 706-821-1020.

