Beamer: QB Doty could miss opener with sprained foot

South Carolina's starting quarterback smiles ahead of the first day of fall camp when meeting...
South Carolina's starting quarterback smiles ahead of the first day of fall camp when meeting with the media on Thursday.(WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said expected starting quarterback Luke Doty could miss the team’s opener with a sprained foot.

Beamer said Saturday someone inadvertently stepped on Doty’s foot at practice on Friday. Exams show the foot was only sprained and not more seriously damaged. Still, the 6-foot-1 Doty might not be recovered in time to face Eastern Illinois on Sept. 4. If Doty can’t go, the Gamecocks would likely rely on St. Francis transfer Jason Brown or freshman Colten Gauthier.

