Albies, Swanson power Braves past Nationals 12-2

Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies signals safe as umpires review a play at home plate in which...
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies signals safe as umpires review a play at home plate in which Freddie Freeman was ruled safe during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. The Braves won 5-3. (AP Photo/John Amis)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ozzie Albies homered for the fourth straight game, Dansby Swanson had two homers and six RBIs, and the surging Atlanta Braves beat the Washington Nationals 12-2.

Albies’ 22nd homer of the season — a two-run shot off struggling Nationals starter Patrick Corbin in the fifth inning — landed in the Washington bullpen in left-center. Atlanta has won nine of 11 and kept pace at the top of the NL East standings with the Philadelphia Phillies, who beat Cincinnati earlier in the day.

Winning pitcher Max Fried, who has received a decision in each of his last 15 starts, allowed one earned run on five hits through six innings. He struck out seven with no walks.

