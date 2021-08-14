Wrens Family Dollar shooting suspect identified as man arrested in Aiken County shooting that killed a 14-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The suspect in the Wrens Family Dollar shooting earlier this morning is identified as the same person who shot and killed a 14-year-old in Aiken County, according to the Wrens Police Department.

At approximately 8:55am this morning, an individual entered the Family Dollar located at 505 N. Main Street in Wrens, produced a handgun from his pocket, and fired multiple shots at the store clerk, striking them at least once, according to the GBI.

Upon officers arriving on scene, the victim was alert and talking and was transported to an Augusta area Medical Facility for treatment. The GBI says the woman was an employee of the store, but they don’t believe this was a robbery, or the suspect knew the woman.

The suspect, who is identified as 30-year-old Larry Bernard McKie, Jr., then exited the store and entered a black, four-door 2018-2019 Hyundai Sonata and departed the scene, traveling Southbound on U. S. 1.

Later this morning, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says at around 11:51 a.m., they received a 911 call saying that one man was shot in is arm and leg, and another man was shot to death. The victim in that shooting is 14-year-old Nathanial Johnson.

They say when deputies arrived, they found people inside the house restraining the suspect, who was Larry Bernard McKie, Jr.. The injured man was taken to the hospital, and Bernard was booked into Aiken County Detention Center.

Wrens Police Department Chief Kitchens says his office is working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to determine if these shootings were connected to the shooting that happened on Deans Bridge Road about an hour prior. They have yet to determine if the suspects have matching descriptions.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.