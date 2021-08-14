Advertisement

Woodside, Barkley throw TDs as Titans stop Falcons 23-3

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons((Source: Atlanta Falcons Twitter))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(AP) - Logan Woodside and Matt Barkley each threw touchdown passes to open Tennessee’s backup quarterback competition and the Titans beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-3 in each team’s preseason opener.

The Titans held Atlanta to 139 yards and six first downs in the debut for Falcons coach Arthur Smith, Tennessee’s former offensive coordinator. Woodside started and threw a 13-yard scoring pass to Cameron Batson in the second quarter.

Barkley’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Miller Forristall in the fourth quarter completed the scoring. Atlanta’s AJ McCarron completed 5 of 12 passes for only 36 yards with an interception.

