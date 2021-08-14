Woman shot at Wrens Family Dollar

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI says they’re investigating a shooting at the Family Dollar in Wrens off of North Main Street.

They say the call came in at 9:08 a.m., and the suspect is not in custody.

They say the suspect is described as a black male, wearing gold frame glasses, a black COVID mask, a white t-shirt, and black or dark grey pants. He is suspected to have been driving a newer model black Hyundai Sonata.

They say the woman who was shot was transported to an Augusta hospital to be treated for her injuries. Wrens Police Cheif Kitchens says crimes of this nature are very rare for the area, and the last murder in Wrens was 2016.

The GBI says the woman was an employee of the store, but they don’t believe this was a robbery, or the suspect knew the woman.

If you have any details regarding this shooting, you are urged to call the Wrens Police Department at (478)625-4014, or the GBI at 1(800)-597-8477.

Investigators say they believe they have store video evidence, and will be sending out suspect photos when they receive them.

Chief Kitchens says his office is working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to determine if this shooting was connected to the shooting that happened on Deans Bridge Road about an hour prior. They have yet to determine if the suspects have matching descriptions.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for details.

