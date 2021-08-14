Woman shot while driving down Deans Bridge Road

Blythe, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened around the 5100 block of Deans Bridge Road.

At around 8:06 a.m., they say the victim was driving northbound when a suspect in an unknown vehicle pulled up next to her and shot her.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office says the victim was transported to the hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

They do not have the suspect in custody, or a description to release at this time. If you have information about this incident, you can call the sheriff’s office at (706)821-1020.

Chief Kitchens with the Wrens Police Department says his office is currently working with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office to determine if this shooting is related to the shooting at a Wrens Family Dollar. They have yet to determine if the suspects have matching descriptions.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.