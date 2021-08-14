Advertisement

One dead, one injured in Aiken County shooting

By Celeste Springer
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating a shooting that happened at the 130 block of Saddlebrook Trail this morning.

At around 11:51 a.m., the sheriff’s office says they received a 911 call saying that one man was shot in is arm and leg, and another man was shot to death.

They say when deputies arrived, they found people inside the house restraining the suspect, 30-year-old Larry Bernard McKie, Jr..

The injured man was taken to the hospital, and Bernard was booked into Aiken County Detention Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

