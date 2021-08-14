Jackets Roll 5-2 For Fourth Consecutive Win

North Augusta, SC - Andrew Hoffman punched out six Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (Chicago White Sox) in his GreenJackets debut and the offense received home runs from Cade Bunnell and Cam Shepherd. James Acuna tossed scoreless eighth and ninth innings for his third save of the year.

The GreenJackets have now won four consecutive games for just the second time this year.

Kannapolis starting pitcher Matt Thompson retired the first seven he faced, but the Augusta offense got rolling in the third inning. Trailing 1-0, Bunnell blasted his 12th home run of the year. The two-run shot made it 2-1. Later in the inning, after Vaughn Grissom tripled, Bryson Horne singled to make it 3-1.

Hoffman finished after three innings in his SRP Park debut. He allowed one-run and struck out six.

The offense got another home run ball in the 5th frame. Shepherd hit a two-run shot to make it 5-1 Augusta.

Kannapolis tacked on a run in the fifth inning on a fielder’s choice, but the bullpen did a splendid job. Ben Thompson tossed 2.1 innings, allowing one run. It was unearned. Malcolm Van Buren went 1.2 scoreless frames, and it was James Acuna going the final two innings to finish the job for the Jackets.

