Henley holds halfway lead at Wyndham Championship after 64

PGA Tour logo. (AP)
PGA Tour logo. (AP)(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Russell Henley shot a 6-under 64 on Friday to open a four-stroke lead halfway through the Wyndham Championship.

Henley was at 14-under 126, tying Stewart Cink at the RBC Heritage in April for the lowest 36-hole score this season in a tournament Cink went on to win.

Olympic silver medalist Rory Sabbatini was tied for second with past champion Webb Simpson and playoff bubble man Scott Piercy.Sabbatini shot a 64, Simpson 65 and Piercy at 66.

