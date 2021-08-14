Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw another mild & muggy start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and dew points in the low to mid 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. Temperatures are expected to be near 90 by midday with a mixture of clouds and sun.

A weak boundary is expected to impact the CSRA this weekend increasing storm chances today into Sunday. High temperatures this afternoon will be hot again in the mid-90s. A few isolated to scattered showers and storm will be possible tomorrow afternoon but Sunday looks to have more widespread activity.

Morning lows will stay stick to the low to mid 70s early Sunday as clouds from the remnants of Fred drape over the region. Highs will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 80s thanks to clouds. Scattered storms are expected during the day Sunday with the front stalled over the region and Fred bringing tropical moisture to the southern US.

We have a marginal risk for Flash Flooding tomorrow afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

Heavy rain looks to remain possible into early next week as Fred tracks through the Southeast. The eventual track and intensity of Fred plays a big role in what types of impacts we could see in the CSRA. High rain chances are anticipated Monday through Wednesday of next week.

We also have a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Monday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

As of now, it’s still looking like Fred will pass to the west of the CSRA bringing the most significant rainfall to Alabama and Western Georgia. Locally we can expect 1-2 inches with the highest amounts in our western counties. More clouds than sun will keep highs below normal in the mid to upper 80s.

Fred has weakened into a remnant area of low pressure. This system is expected to re-strengthen into a Tropical Storm before its U.S. Gulf Coast landfall early next week. (WRDW)

We’ll also be keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Grace. Grace will likely take a similar path as Fred but a lot can change with this system so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

A look at TS Grace's anticipated path. (WRDW)

