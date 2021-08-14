Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw another mild & muggy start across the CSRA this morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and dew points in the low to mid 70s. A few locations saw some patchy fog development as well. The showers and storms started to kick in around 1 pm for our northern and western counties and are slowly starting to fizzle out here at 5:30. As we continue through this evening a few more showers and storms will be possible with most locations drying out after 9 pm.

We’ll start off your Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the low to mid 70s. A few isolated showers will be possible before lunch time but you’ll have the greatest chance at seeing the rain in the afternoon as a weak boundary moves through the region. Highs tomorrow will be a cooler in the upper 80s to near 90°.

As Fred nears the coastal areas of the Gulf of Mexico the flow to our southeast will increase brining the chance for additional storms Sunday night into Monday and Monday into Tuesday as Fred passes to our West. Thanks to the cloud cover provided by Fred morning lows will stay in the low to mid 70s through the next couple of mornings.

Fred will brings heavy rainfall to portions of the southeast with the highest totals west of the CSRA. The 5pm update from the NHC brings Fred further to the west along with the largest impacts. Locally we can expect 1-2 inches of rainfall through Wednesday morning. The heaviest of the rain looks to move in Monday night and through the day on Tuesday. Some thunderstorms could produce locally higher amounts so the Weather Prediction Center has placed the entire region under a level 1 Marginal risk for Flash Flooding, Sunday morning through the day on Tuesday.

We also have a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Monday afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

Fred isn’t the only system we’re keeping an eye on, Tropical Storm Grace will likely take a similar path as Fred. It’s expected to impact the Lesser Antilles tonight then moving onto Hispaniola and eventually Cuba. A lot can change with this system so be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

