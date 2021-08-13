With quarantines, mask rules and shutdowns, local schools struggle with wave of COVID

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In addition to local hospitals, school districts in the CSRA are coping with a resurgent wave of COVID-19 cases fueled by the ultra-contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

In Burke County Public Schools, masks will be mandatory on Monday after 44 students and three staff members have tested positive, spokeswoman Amy Nunnally told News 12 on Friday.

The Burke County High School volleyball team has had to quarantine, she said, as have three classes at one school.

The classes were quarantined after four COVID cases were reported in a three-class team in one grade level at Blakeney Elementary. After several students were sent home with symptoms, the Georgia Department of Public Health recommended quarantining the three-class team, Nunnally said.

The district isn’t planning on closing schools, Nunnally said, but masks will be mandatory starting Monday.

“The ultimate goal is to keep our doors open for in-person instruction,” Nunnally said. “There is no virtual learning option at this time; however, if a student is out due to isolation or quarantine, our teachers are working to send their assignments and some are recording their lessons and posting the videos in Google Classroom each day.”

The school district said effective, Monday, masks will be required for students, staff, and visitors to all Burke County School System facilities and buses, regardless of vaccination status.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of students and staff. While encouraged by the low levels of community spread seen over the summer, we must now take into account current conditions and the increase of positive COVID-19 cases in Burke County and in our schools,” the district said on its website.

Meanwhile in Taliaferro County, schools are closed and a decision is due today on whether in-person classes will resume next week.

The district shut down last week after four positive cases. That may not sound like a lot, but consider that the school has only 170 students from kindergarten all the way through high school.

The district scheduled a tentative restart date Aug. 18 under a mixed in-person and at-home schedule that will avoid having all the students at the school at the same time. It’s due to announce today whether that start date will remain in place.

The district this week partnered with Lux Diagnostics to offer what it called a “very successful” COVID testing drive at the school on Thursday.

Next week, a COVID-19 vaccination drive at the school from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, offering the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, which has been approved for children 12 and up. You can register at https://bit.ly/2XrkMQA , but organizers said no one will be turned away.

Glascock County schools also shut down this week after more than 100 people were quarantined last week within the first few days of school. At last count, 17 students and eight staff members had tested positive.

In addition to classes, all sports activities are canceled for this week, and the district is planning a tentative return date of Aug. 23 under a hybrid model. The district plans a range of safety measures to keep groups of students from having contact with each other , but masks will not be mandatory, only recommended.

The school districts in Taliaferro and Glascock counties are among at least four in Georgia that have shut down due to the outbreak. Also closed are schools in Macon and Talbot counties.

