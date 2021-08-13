Vehicle submerged in pond at Raintree Pl. in Augusta
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a vehicle submerged in a pond in Augusta.
According to dispatch, the call came in at 9:36 p.m. at Raintree Pl. There are no reports of injuries at this time.
