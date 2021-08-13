Advertisement

Vehicle submerged in pond at Raintree Pl. in Augusta

(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a vehicle submerged in a pond in Augusta.

According to dispatch, the call came in at 9:36 p.m. at Raintree Pl. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

