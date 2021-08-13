Advertisement

South Ga. dermatologist encourages proper sun protection

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Most people living in South Georgia have experienced an uncomfortable sunburn.

Reports over the last year or so highlight the potential dangers of some sunscreen ingredients, making it harder to know which one to choose, or if it’s better not to wear it.

Dermatologist Dr. Betsy Backe from Thacker Dermatology said the key is to find one that says “broad spectrum,” and has SPF 30 or higher.

Broad spectrum means it blocks your skin from two harmful ultraviolet radiations. UVA is associated with skin aging and UVB is associated with skin burning.

Another important ingredient is zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.

If you’re concerned with not harming coral reefs via your sunscreen use, Save the Reef also recommends those two active ingredients.

Backe said the sun is responsible for 90% of the visible changes related to skin aging.

It’s important to protect your skin long-term from the sun.

Backe said skin cancer is not the only danger the sun poses.

It can also aggravate lupus, rashes and other skin disorders.

It’s important to be aware of any new or different visible signs on your skin.

“I can’t tell you the number of times that I’ve seen skin cancer on people that have been really neglected and I say, ‘what was the reason for this?’ and they say, ‘I just kept thinking it would go away.’ Or they were maybe scared of what we would tell them but it’s better to know earlier,” said Backe.

As we continue on in these hot summer days, Backe encourages everyone to keep sun protection on their mind.

Put sunscreen on often.

There are also other options like sun-protective clothing.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver dies, deputy hurt in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Herschel Walker
Herschel Walker’s wife voted in Georgia but didn’t live here, records show
Candle in Dark Room. (Gray News)
Community mourns passing of Chancey’s Towing Service owner
Local mother feels impact of COVID-19 surge as her four children catch virus
Local mom feels impact of surge as 4 kids catch COVID-19
Casey Donald
Injured deputy identified in crash that killed another driver

Latest News

Quin Wilburn vigil
A field of heavy hearts together to celebrate life of local football player
Quin Wilburn vigil
Jefferson County football player vigil
FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with...
Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems
roofing
Nonprofit increases efforts to fix leaking roofs for those who can’t afford it