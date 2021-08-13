Police seeking clues after woman kidnapped, killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a woman in her mid-20s was found dead Friday hours after she was reportedly forced into a car outside a home.

Deputy Police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. didn’t identify her during a news conference.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Chafee said police responded around 5 a.m. to a home in southeast Atlanta after someone called 911 to report a possible kidnapping.

Officers received another call an hour later reporting shots fired about a mile and a half away but found nothing in that area.

Just before 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a body found and determined it was the woman who was apparently kidnapped.

A person of interest has been detained.

It comes only a couple of weeks after a woman’s slaying in an Atlanta park stirred concern among the public.

Katie Janness was stabbed to death early July 28 while walking her dog in Piedmont Park.

Her killing happened around the same time as another slaying of a woman at Yellow River Park in Gwinnett County.

Police have identified the victim of that shooting as 18-year-old Tori Lang, of Lithonia.

Police don’t think the park slayings are related.

