Pastor remembers local woman who drowned in Augusta pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning the names of two elderly women found dead inside a car submerged in an Augusta pond. The coroner tells us 86-year-old Anna Lamb and 89-year-old Bernice Priest are both from Augusta and they live close to where the car was found.

Officials say the two women were found dead in this pond at Dunnington Place and Dunnington Court. That’s just a few blocks off Walton Way.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating what caused this to happen. The coroner says they were driving down a downhill road and at some point the car went into the pond. And according to friends they were on their way home from Bible study.

“She would always be eager to be in God’s word,” said Rev. Roger Schwartz, pastor at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

For more than 60 years Bernice Priest was a fixture at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Augusta.

“She was around here, pretty much every day, helping in some way,” he said.

In his 14 years as pastor there Rev. Roger Schwartz has seen her commitment first hand.

“She had a remarkable life of service, a remarkable astuteness for God’s word, and just a genuine love for her savior, and for all the people around her,” said Rev. Schwartz.

When he found out Bernice and Anna Lamb went into the pond Thursday night on their way home from Bible study it was a shock. Now the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. What caused their car to go into the pond? And why did this happen?

For this church community, Sunday won’t be the same without Bernice Priest.

“People were the most important thing to her, not the things of this world, but people, and I can always respect that and admire that,” he said.

We’ve asked the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the investigation. Details are still limited but we’ll let you know when we hear more.

