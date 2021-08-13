N.C. chef can’t taste or smell 7 months after contracting COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 affects everyone differently.

Some people, known as long haulers, deal with effects from the virus for months.

Jeff McElwee, the head chef at Town Brewing Company in Wesley Heights, is one of those people.

He tested positive for the virus on January 15, and almost seven months later he’s still feeling it.

“Back in January, I didn’t notice any symptoms or anything, and then my girlfriend actually tested positive,” McElwee told WBTV. “I went and got checked and turned out that I had it. Within two days, I completely lost sense of taste and smell.”

Those senses have come back slightly, but he says they are still not back 100 percent.

“There are certain things that I can and can’t smell, there are things I definitely can’t taste,” he said. “There are things that taste really weird, like coleslaw tastes like bleach.”

McElwee says cooking new specials can be challenging.

“You just have to rely on instinct,” he said. “You know what tastes good, you know what doesn’t taste good, but there’s that little nuance that isn’t there anymore.”

He also relies on the people around him.

“I did this chipotle meatloaf special and I tasted it and I was like ‘ugh I don’t want to serve this,’” he said. “I gave samples to the fellow chefs and our bartenders and they were losing their minds on it. It’s like ‘oh, I guess it’s good and we’ll serve it’. We wound up selling out of it in three days.”

While he works, he waits for the day he will be able to taste coleslaw.

He also looks forward to the day this pandemic will finally end.

“Be good, be healthy, be vaccinated, and then all of your cool, local spots won’t close down anymore,” he said.

There is still very little research regarding COVID-19 long haulers.

Studies are ongoing to determine what percentage of people contracting the virus are having long-term effects.

