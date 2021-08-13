Advertisement

Federal agency pushes back against plans for Ga. spaceport

This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed...
This artist's sketch provided by Spaceport Camden shows the launch pad complex of the proposed Spaceport Camden in Camden County, Ga. The National Park Service is pushing back after a U.S. government report recommended approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets on the Georgia coast, saying a chance of explosive misfires over a federally protected island popular with tourists and campers poses an “unacceptable risk.” (Spaceport Camden via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) - The National Park Service is pushing back against a Federal Aviation Administration report recommending approval of a launch pad for commercial rockets off the Georgia coast.

The Park Service’s parent agency, the Department of the Interior, says the proposed Spaceport Camden poses an “unacceptable risk” to federally managed Cumberland Island.

Critics worry a failed rocket launch could rain fiery debris on the protected wilderness area, which is popular with tourists and campers.

A Camden County administrator has said the chance of death or injury from a rocket launched at the site “ranges from less than 1 in 10 million to 1 in a billion.”

MORE | Jobs hailed in Georgia as South Carolina sees slight rise in unemployment

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 elderly women die when car plunges into Augusta pond
Driver dies, deputy hurt in crash on Mike Padgett Highway
Casey Donald
Injured deputy identified in crash that killed another driver
generic photos
COVID-struck Burke County closing schools, like 2 other local districts
Home invasion
Deputies investigating home invasion in Augusta

Latest News

Sen. Van Hollen: US needs to up its game in economic relationships around the world
Jobs hailed in Georgia as South Carolina sees slight rise in unemployment
Beer, cheers generic
You can toast to this breakfast: IHOP, Cracker Barrel add alcohol
Briadband
Federal funds to help bring broadband to Emanuel County
Now hiring
If you’re seeking a job, there are hiring events across CSRA