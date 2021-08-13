Local hospital stats show COVID’s toll on the unvaccinated

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - New figures from University Hospital bear out health experts’ statements that the vast majority of people being hospitalized with COVID haven’t been vaccinated against it.

Local hospitals are getting flooded with COVID patients, thanks to the delta variant of coronavirus, which is far more more contagious than its predecessor.

Despite the attention being given to so-called breakthrough cases — people who get COVID despite being vaccinated — breakthroughs are rare and even more rarely cause serious symptoms, health experts say.

University Hospital on Friday had 100 COVID-19 inpatients, up two from Thursday. Hospital spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester broke down the patient count to show how many have been vaccinated:

Of the 100 inpatients, six have been vaccinated.

Five of the 100 inpatients are on a ventilator. None of those five have been vaccinated.

Ten of the 100 are in intensive care. None of those 10 have been vaccinated.

When reporting the daily hospitalizations, Sylvester plans to continue to break down the figures like this, “which I think speaks volumes regarding the efficacy of vaccination,” she said.

At other local hospitals:

Doctors Hospital had 54 COVID inpatients Friday, up seven from Thursday.

The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center had 59, up two.

Augusta University Health had 78, down two. AU Health’s numbers included five children, unchanged from the day before.

Two-state stats

On Friday, the South Carolina Department for Health and Environmental Control reported 4,478 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths blamed on COVID.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 5,165 new COVID cases Friday and 45 deaths blamed on COVID.

Also in the news ...

BOOSTER DOSES: U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before the booster doses were authorized for people with weakened immune systems. Meanwhile, Georgia is awaiting further federal guidance on who’s eligible for the boosters.

FEMA FUNERAL MONEY: The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid more than $1 billion to 150,000 people who have applied for help covering coronavirus funeral expenses. The government provides a maximum of $9,000 per deceased individual and up to $35,000 per application

HARD-HIT FLORIDA: Three teachers and an assistant teacher in Broward County, Fla., died from COVID-related issues just before the school year is set to start, officials said. One of the teachers and the assistant teacher who died were from the same school. An elementary school and a high school teacher at different area schools also died.

