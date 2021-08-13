Advertisement

Gov. McMaster holds ceremonial bill signing for the Open Carry with Training Act

South Carolina’s new gun law goes into effect this weekend.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for the Open Carry with Training Act Friday morning.

South Carolina’s new gun law goes into effect this weekend, and it allows anyone over the age of 21 with a concealed weapons permit to openly carry their firearms.

Gun owners who want to openly carry will be required to apply for a CWP through SLED and complete at least eight hours of training.

