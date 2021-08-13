A field of heavy hearts together to celebrate life of local football player

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Former Jefferson County High School football player Quin Wilburn collapsed during a practice Sunday. He was just getting ready to start the season at Virginia Union University in Richmond. We spoke with people who remember Quin as a role model.

”Long live Quin 13, fly high Quin we love you man we love you, we love you.”

A field of heavy hearts together to celebrate the life of Quin Wilburn. A role model to many here in Wadley known for his manners, patience and positivity.

Oraleethia Morgan watched Quin grow up. Her last memory of him at the senior bash celebrating high school graduation.

“*Chokes up* I’m sorry I’m still like processing...cause like you never want to lose one of your own,” said Morgan.

One of their own in a community that sees each other as family.

“Quin was like my blood brother all out blood brother I’m talking about we were together bout every day since we was little,” said Christian Moore, a lifelong friend of Quin.

Lucky number 13, he was a blessing.

“He was a positive young man. He was never in any trouble he was just a light,” said Morgan.

A light bright enough to still put smiles on his friends faces even in the toughest of times.

“We can’t be sad right now talking about Quin if Quin right here right now he gon find a way to make us laugh man,” said Moore.

Laughter, love, and long live Quin 13.

“I’ll never forget about you bruh we forever stuck bruh you forever in our heart bruh we love you man,” he said.

