Duck, duck, Jeep? New trend has Jeep owners across the county quacking up

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Turns out rubber duckies aren’t just for the bathroom anymore. Some local friends are spreading the rubber duck love.

Duck...duck...Jeep? This one’s a little beach duck, this one’s a graduate.

“I was in NYC and it was just a random like duck that was left on my windshield,” said Marcela Ahmad, a Jeep owner.

You may have heard of the Jeep wave, but now a new trend has Jeep owners across the country quacking up.

Duck duck Jeeps started as a fun way of spreading some joy during a rough time. What’s followed has been a nationwide movement.

“I was actually at Lowe’s one day getting some plants, walked out and there was a duck on my Jeep and I was like oh that’s so cool. I’ve seen it before but I’ve never been ducked. I’m like jumping up and down. Dude’s looking at me like what’s wrong with her,” said Whitney Mack, Jeep owner.

The ducks are often left with a note, telling the owner they’ve been ducked and they have to pass the duck along. Jeep owners say it’s a source of pride to find one of the ducks on their car. The trend has gained so much popularity, even non-Jeep owners like Carolyn Dickson are hopping in on the fun.

“I have a friend Stephanie and she has a Jeep and she’d never been ducked before. So I thought ooooh I can duck her. So I went out and bought several ducks and it just made her day and she was so excited. I just keep several in my car and when I see a Jeep I just stick one on it. When I run out I’ll go out and buy some more and do it again,” said Carolyn Dickson.

They say during tough times a little kindness, and a little duck, can go a long way.

“You’re just reminded every day when you see someone driving on the road and you get a duck ant it’s like I’m not alone and that person doesn’t know me but I’m still a part of their day,” said Ahmad.

