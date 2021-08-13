DHEC: One person in Pee Dee region tests positive for West Nile virus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control revealed on Friday that one person in the Pee Dee has tested positive for the West Nile virus.

It’s the first case in South Carolina for the 2021 mosquito season.

“Identifying mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus in our state is not uncommon,” said Dr. Chris Evans, State Public Health Entomologist. “A positive identification should serve as a reminder of the importance of preventing mosquito bites.” The person was reported to be sick from the virus on August 6.

DHEC did not say which specific county in the Pee Dee region the person was from, but several counties, including Horry, Florence, Marion and Darlington counties are considered in the Pee Dee region.

The agency added that three mosquito samples were also positive for the West Nile virus in the Pee Dee.

Below are symptoms of West Nile virus, according to the CDC:

No symptoms in most people. Most people (70-80%) who become infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms.

Febrile illness in some people. About 1 in 5 people who are infected will develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus disease recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

Severe symptoms in a few people. Less than 1% of people who are infected will develop a serious neurologic illness such as encephalitis or meningitis (inflammation of the brain or surrounding tissues). The symptoms of neurologic illness can include headache, high fever, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, seizures, or paralysis.

How to protect yourself from the West Nile virus:

Eliminate all sources of standing water on your property, including flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, birdbaths, old car tires, rain gutters, and pet bowls.

Repellents help keep mosquitoes from biting.

Apply insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, IR3535, or 2-undecanone according to label instructions.

Wearing light-colored clothing to cover skin reduces the risk of bites.

Make sure that your doors and windows have tight-fitting screens to keep out mosquitoes.

