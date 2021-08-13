Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today was very similar to Thursday with hot and humid conditions. Highs made it into the low to mid-90s with feel like temperatures between 98-105. Winds will remain relatively light this evening out of the south.

A weak front is expected to near the CSRA by this weekend increasing storm chances Saturday into Sunday. Saturday highs will be hot again in the mid 90s. Scattered storms will be possible Saturday afternoon into the evening.

Morning lows will stay stick to the low to mid 70s early Sunday as clouds from Fred drape over the region. Highs will be a little cooler in the mid to upper 80s thanks to clouds. Scattered storms are expected during the day Sunday with the front stalled over the region and Fred bringing tropical moisture to the southern US.

Heavy rain looks to remain possible into early next week as Fred tracks through the Southeast. The eventual track and intensity of Fred plays a big role in what types of impacts we could see in the CSRA. High rain chances are anticipated Monday through Wednesday of next week. More clouds than sun will keep highs below normal in the mid to upper 80s. Keep it here for updates.

