Cusick Makes Debut In 6-4 Victory

North Augusta - Ryan Cusick dazzled the SRP Park crowd in his GreenJackets debut, and the offense picked-up where it left off from Wednesday. The Jackets survived a four-run ninth inning from Kannapolis, and hung on 6-4, for their third consecutive win.

Kannapolis tallied just two hits on the night. Cusick (3 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 7 K), Ben Dum (W, 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 2 K), Austin Smith (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 K), Miguel Pena (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 3 K), Kenny Wells (0.2 IP, 0 H, 4 ER), and Peyton Williams (0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 SO) combined for the two-hitter.

Cusick dialed up 100 mph in the first inning and didn’t allow a hit in his three innings of work. He struck out seven and did not issue a walk. Harvin Mendoza had the lone Kannapolis hit in the second inning.

The offense got a jolt from Cal Conley to start the game. A leadoff home run quickly put Augusta ahead. Later in the first, a Landon Stephens single resulted in some sloppy defense from Kannapolis, and Vaughn Grissom wheeled around to make it 2-0.

In the fourth inning, the Jackets knocked Kannapolis starter Angel Acevedo out of the ballgame. Two walks, and four hits gave the Jackets a 6-0 lead. Christian Robinson and Stephen Paolini each drove in a run with singles. Conley capped off the scoring in the frame by bringing home two more with another single.

Wells allowed four runs in the ninth. Williams struck out James Beard, the go-ahead run, to secure the win.

