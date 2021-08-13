Crowd comes out to complain about McDuffie County trash plan

THOMSON Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People in McDuffie County are working with commissioners to develop a new trash pickup plan.

A lot of people came to Thursday night’s Board of Commissioners to ask questions and talk about their concerns.

Right now, the plan is for one company to take over countywide trash pickup.

Some of the people who came say they are against the plan, arguing they should get to choose their carrier.

The commission chairman says the decision should be based on what’s best for the community as a whole.

“There were a lot of people here tonight, but they were the people upset by this,” commission Chairman Charlie Newton said Thursday night. “What you didn’t hear is from the people who would be in favor of countywide pickup and whether they would be in favor of a single carrier or being able to choose.”

People against the countywide pick up plan say it will raise their taxes to pay for a service they say does a poor job, claiming the trash service will miss pickups for weeks at a time.

