Charges alleged Augusta man sexually assaulted child

Jeunte Railey
Jeunte Railey(RCSO)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges that alleged he sexually assaulted a child and furnished child pornography to a minor.

On Thursday, Jeunte Railey, 32, was charged with one count of non-aggravated child molestation, one count of child pornography and three counts of aggravated child molestation, according to arrest records.

Arrest warrants state, Railey sexually assaulted a victim from the time was 6 and 7-year-old, dates ranging from Jan. 1, 2019 and March 8.

Between those dates, the suspect reportedly furnished child pornography to a minor, the warrants state.

Railey was charged and taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center where his he currently being held.

