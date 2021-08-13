Census results are in: Different parts of CSRA lead in region’s population gains, losses

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Newly released Census figures show that Georgia is getting ever more urban and ever more diverse, and suburban Augusta is one areas seeing the most growth.

Across the river in South Carolina, Allendale County was the part of the Palmetto State that lost the most population in the past 10 years. Also leading the pack in population loss was Bamberg County.

In Georgia

Georgia’s total population rose to 10.7 million, up 10.6 percent from 9.7 million in 2010.

A shift in population continues toward metro Atlanta and away from the rural areas that were once the backbone of the state.

The state’s fastest-growing areas remain in the suburbs of Atlanta, Savannah and Augusta.

That would include Columbia County, the fastest-growing part of the CSRA .

Columbia County saw a 29.28 percent increase in population from 2010 to 2020, the Census figures show.

That kind of growth poses a a balancing act for county leaders.

“As we grow, the demands are going to shift in some respects but also stay the same, so how do we handle that balance?” county Planning Department Director Scott Sterling told News 12.

“How do we balance growth with quality of life and aspects of Columbia County that everybody has grown accustomed to or is interested in being a part of?”

Current populations of local counties and the change since 2010:

Burke: 22,596, +5.5 percent

Columbia: 156,010, +25.8 percent

Emanuel: 22,768, +0.8 percent

Glascock: 2,894, -6.4 percent

Hancock: 8,735, -7.4 percent

Jefferson: 15,709, -7.2 percent

Jenkins: 8,674, +4 percent

Lincoln: 7.690, -3.8 percent

McDuffie: 21,63, -1.1 percent

Richmond: 206,607, +3 percent

Screven: 14,067, -3.6 percent

Taliaferro: 1,559, -9.2 percent

Warren: 5,215, -10.6 percent

Washington: 19,998, -5.7 percent

Wilkes: 9,565, -9.7 percent

Elsewhere in the state, Bryan County south of Savannah grew by 48 percent over the decade, making it the sixth-fastest-growing county in the nation. according to the Census figures.

Metro Atlanta’s core counties didn’t grow as rapidly, but all added large numbers of people.

The share of Georgia’s residents who identify as white and non-Hispanic shrank to 50.1%, the lowest on record. The numbers set the stage for Georgia lawmakers to redraw congressional seats and legislative seats.

As late as 1980, 70% of Georgians were white. Georgia’s white population had never previously fallen below 53%, the level it hit in 1890.

[Source: U.S. Census Bureau]

In South Carolina

New Census data shows South Carolinians are gravitating toward the state’s coastline and the suburbs south of Charlotte, N.C. Those are the spots with the most population growth between 2010 and 2020.

The detailed Census figures released Thursday show the state has added nearly 500,000 people in the last decade, becoming the 23rd most populous state with 5.1 million residents.

Greenville County still has the most people in South Carolina, while rural Allendale lost the biggest share of residents and is now the state’s smallest county.

Allendale is one of 24 mostly rural counties that saw population declines over the past decade. Others include Bamberg and Lee.

Current populations of local counties and the change since 2010:

Aiken: 168,808, +5.4 percent

Allendale: 8,039, -22.8 percent

Bamberg: 13,311, -16.7 percent

Barnwell: 20,589, -9 percent

Edgefield: 25,657, -4.9 percent

McCormick: 9,526, -6.9 percent

Orangeburg: 84,229, -8.9 percent

Saluda: 18,862, -5.1 percent

