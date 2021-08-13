Burke County mother speaks out after child comes home from school with COVID-19

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Families in Burke County getting a message saying students won’t be going into school for the next two weeks. The district says they’ve had more than 40 new COVID cases in students since last Friday. School officials haven’t released a plan yet so there’s no word on whether kids will be learning virtually.

Parents say they feel like the school did not do their most important job keeping their children safe.

Since Friday the school has had over 40 new positive COVID cases. Students were not required to wear masks at school or on buses and they had no option for virtual learning. Now parent’s are frustrated, they say the schools did not tell them about positive cases in their kids classes. Instead other parents had to tell them. They called and left messages but todays announcement to shut the doors was the first time hearing from the district. Because of this, Tonya Burke says her son ended up testing positive.

“I’m disappointed I’m disappoint that staff members knew of this situation and they did nothing to inform the parents that is not the way that is not a school that I would want my child to represent don’t get me wrong I love Burke County High School but they have to do better,” said Burke.

As of right now their superintendent is meeting with her team to talk about the future of virtual learning plans, athletics and other extracurriculars. Students are supposed to go back in person on the 30th.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.