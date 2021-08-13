Breaking down local impact of the 2020 Census results

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The results of the 2020 Census are finally out and Augusta has lost its ranking as the second biggest city in Georgia. It got eeked out by Columbus by 4,000 people.

The population is definitely shifting away from rural areas. Columbia County grew by nearly 26 percent, Augusta grew 3, and Aiken by 5. But smaller counties like Wilkes, Allendale and Bamberg all lost people.

That data helps determine how hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding get spent for the next 10 years. Money goes towards schools, hospitals, roads and other public projects. The funds also go to SNAP benefits and Medicaid. These changes all affect funding for the resources.

Much of Columbia County’s growth has to do with new housing developments like the one in River Oaks. With one county growing and the other moving at a much slower pace, both are still facing challenges to get and keep people in.

“....It’s almost like when it rains it pours. We weren’t expecting growth as quickly and as hard,” said Stacy Pullian, CSRA Real Estate Expert.

Since 2010, Columbia County has grown in population by 25 percent. That’s about 31,000 more people. Much of that growth is because of this.

“It seems as though as soon as a home goes up, its gone,” said Pullian.

Stacy Pullian is a real estate agent in the CSRA. She says Columbia County’s housing market has grown tremendously in the last few years, so much so that the infrastructure can’t keep up.

“Even if we weren’t expecting it, it’s just getting our new infrastructure into a place that can handle all of the cars and all of the people coming to our area,” she said.

The county levied more than $35 million from property taxes in 2020. County Planning Director Scott Sterling says now they’re trying to balance the growth with the needs.

Richmond County’s growth has been at a much different pace. The county saw a 3 percent growth rate. Gaining about 5,600 people.

“The idea should always be to market Augusta in the biggest and best light possible,” said Commissioner Jordan Johnson, District 1.

Commissioner Johnson says even though Augusta’s growth isn’t as steep, it shouldn’t limit federal funding or investment in the city.

“So instead of trying to, you know, compete with another county in terms of folks moving in. I think we should continue to make sure that our job market strong continue to make sure that our housing market is strong, continue to make sure that we have things in place to keep them Augustans in Augusta,” he said.

Commissioner Johnson says the county is seeing $900 million worth of investment. The biggest issue to address right now is affordable housing but several projects are in the works.

